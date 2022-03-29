News

Global Electronic Grade Gases Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Electronic Grade Gases

Electronic Grade Gases market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electronic Grade Gases market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Deposition
  • Etching
  • Doping
  • Lithography

 

Segment by Application

  • Semiconductor Industries
  • Displays
  • Photovoltaic
  • Others

By Company

  • Taiyo Nippon Sanso
  • Praxair
  • Air Products
  • Air Liquide
  • Linde
  • Yingde Gases
  • Sumitomo Seika Chemicals
  • Hangzhou Hangyang
  • Suzhou Jinhong Gas
  • Showa Denko
  • REC

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Grade Gases Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Grade Gases Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Deposition
1.2.3 Etching
1.2.4 Doping
1.2.5 Lithography
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Gases Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Semiconductor Industries
1.3.3 Displays
1.3.4 Photovoltaic
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electronic Grade Gases Production
2.1 Global Electronic Grade Gases Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Grade Gases Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Grade Gases Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Grade Gases Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Grade Gases Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electronic Grade Gases Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Grade Gases Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Grade Gases Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Grade Gases Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electronic Grade Gases Sales by Region

