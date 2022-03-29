News

Global Distillation Column Packing Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Distillation Column Packing

Distillation Column Packing market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Distillation Column Packing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Metal Packings
  • Plastic Packings
  • Ceramic Packings

 

Segment by Application

  • Petrochemical Industry
  • Fine Chemical Industry
  • Petroleum Industry
  • Others

By Company

  • Sulzer
  • Koch-Glitsch
  • Raschig
  • RVT Process Equipment
  • HAT International
  • Sumitomo Heavy Industries
  • Montz
  • Haiyan New Century
  • Zehua Chemical Engineering
  • Tianjin Univtech
  • GTC Technology US
  • Matsui Machine
  • Lantec Products
  • Kevin Enterprises
  • Boneng
  • Jiangxi Xintao Technology

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Distillation Column Packing Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Distillation Column Packing Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Metal Packings
1.2.3 Plastic Packings
1.2.4 Ceramic Packings
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Distillation Column Packing Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.3 Fine Chemical Industry
1.3.4 Petroleum Industry
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Distillation Column Packing Production
2.1 Global Distillation Column Packing Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Distillation Column Packing Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Distillation Column Packing Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Distillation Column Packing Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Distillation Column Packing Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Distillation Column Packing Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Distillation Column Packing Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Distillation Column Packing Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Distillation Column Packing Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

