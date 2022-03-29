News

Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Saturated Fatty Acids

Saturated Fatty Acids market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Saturated Fatty Acids market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • C6-C8 Fatty Acids
  • C8-C10 Fatty Acids
  • C10-C16 Fatty Acids
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Soap & Detergent
  • Fatty Amine and Fatty Amide
  • Fatty Acid Ester
  • Rubber
  • Others

By Company

  • KLK OLEO
  • Musim Mas
  • IOI Oleochemical
  • Permata Hijau Group
  • Emery Oleochemicals
  • Pacific Oleochemicals
  • Wilmar
  • P&G Chemicals
  • VVF LLC
  • Ecogreen Oleochemicals
  • Bakrie Sumatera Plantations
  • Kao Chemicals
  • Soci
  • Godrej Industries
  • Shuangma Chemical
  • Dongma Oil
  • Zhejiang Zanyu

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Saturated Fatty Acids Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 C6-C8 Fatty Acids
1.2.3 C8-C10 Fatty Acids
1.2.4 C10-C16 Fatty Acids
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Soap & Detergent
1.3.3 Fatty Amine and Fatty Amide
1.3.4 Fatty Acid Ester
1.3.5 Rubber
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Production
2.1 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Saturated Fatty Acids Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

