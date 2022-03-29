News

Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT

Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Long Fiber
  • Short Fiber

 

Segment by Application

  • Automobile Industry
  • Electrical & Electronics
  • Mechanical Equipment
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF
  • Changchun
  • Lanxess
  • Sabic
  • Shinkong
  • DuPont
  • DSM
  • Mitsubishi
  • Ticona (Celanese)
  • WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)
  • Kolon
  • Toray
  • Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group
  • BlueStar
  • LG Chem
  • Nan Ya
  • Evonik

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Long Fiber
1.2.3 Short Fiber
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Automobile Industry
1.3.3 Electrical & Electronics
1.3.4 Mechanical Equipment
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Production
2.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Glassfiber (GF) Reinforced PBT Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

