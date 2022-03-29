Global Body Armor and Personal Protection Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Body Armor and Personal Protection market was valued at 14.32 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.92% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Body Armor and Personal Protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. This report mainly covers the body armor and personal protection product: Body Armor, Headgear, Others (gloves and other); while we can also offer any product survey report related to the body armor and personal protection industry chain.Body armor and personal protection is an item of personal armor or helmet etc. that helps absorb the impact and reduce or stop penetration to the body from firearm -fired projectiles – and shrapnel from explosions, and is worn on the torso. The types of body armor and personal protection mainly include soft Armor, hard Armor, headgear and others. In 2016, the type revenue, the soft armor segment is expected to account for 37% of the global body armor and personal protection market, followed by the hard armor segment with a share of 22% and headgear with a share of 19%. The body armor and personal protection is relatively concentrated, the production of top ten manufacturers account about 72% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from United States and Europe. Global defense industry investment in R&D has led to the development of new soldier modernization technologies that enhance survivability and sustainability capabilities, including advanced combat clothing, boots, hard armor, eyewear and helmets. The countries with the highest levels of defense spending are now focusing on building smaller infantries with enhanced survivability in order to derive maximum effectiveness from troop deployment. This has led major defense spenders such as China, France, the UK and the US to invest significantly in body armor and personal protection equipment. In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe, In United States, like PBE, are the leading manufacture in this area. As to Europe, BAE Systems has become the leader of domestic manufactures. North America and Europe is the leading spender in the body armor and personal protection sector and accounts for 83% of the global revenue market. China is also expected to account for a significant portion of the total body armor and personal protection market during the forecast period, with shares of 11% respectively. The Middle East, Latin America, and Africa account for 1.5%, 1%, and 1.3% of global body armor and personal protection expenditure respectively. This will be largely driven by the efforts of countries such as China, India and Russia to provide enhanced survivability to their armed forces.

By Market Verdors:

BAE Systems

PBE

Safariland

Ceradyne

Wolverine

Jihua Group

Ningbo Dacheng

Huaan Securit

KDH Defense

DFNS Group

TenCate

ADA

VestGuard

Sarkar Defense

PSP

Anjani Technoplast

AR500 Armour

Survitec Group

U.S. Armor

Ballistic Body Armour

Zebra Sun

By Types:

Soft Armor

Hard Armor

Headgear

By Applications:

Defense

Cilivians

Homeland Security

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors. Global and Regional Market Analysis : The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications. Market Trends : Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations. Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements

