Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Tubular EVA
  • Autoclave EVA

 

Segment by Application

  • Film
  • Adhesive and Coating
  • Molding Plastics
  • Foaming Materials
  • Other Applications

By Company

  • DuPont
  • ExxonMobil
  • FPC
  • Hanwha Total
  • Sinopec Beijing Yanshan
  • Sipchem
  • BASF-YPC
  • Braskem
  • Westlake
  • TPI Polene
  • LG Chem
  • Celanese
  • Arkema
  • Repsol
  • LyondellBasell
  • Sumitomo Chem
  • Levima/Haoda Chem
  • Lotte Chem
  • Total
  • Tosoh
  • Versalis/Eni
  • Ube

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Tubular EVA
1.2.3 Autoclave EVA
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Film
1.3.3 Adhesive and Coating
1.3.4 Molding Plastics
1.3.5 Foaming Materials
1.3.6 Other Applications
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Production
2.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Resin Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

