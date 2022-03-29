News

Global Access Cards Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Access Cards Market

Access Cards market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Access Cards market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Proximity Cards
  • Smart Cards
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Hotel Building
  • Office Building
  • Government Building
  • Others

By Company

  • HID Global
  • Identiv
  • Gemalto
  • Honeywell
  • ASSA Abloy
  • ADT Security Systems
  • dormakaba Group
  • Giesecke & Devrient
  • Oberthur Technologies
  • Morpho (Safran)
  • VALID
  • Gallagher Security
  • Southco
  • Suprema
  • Allegion
  • CardLogix
  • Hengbao
  • Kona I
  • STC Europe Ltd.
  • Watchdata Technologies

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Consumption by Region
  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

