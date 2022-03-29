News

Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Phenolic Resins for Casting

Phenolic Resins for Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Resins for Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Granular Resin
  • Flaky Resin

 

Segment by Application

  • Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
  • Foundry Binder
  • Others

By Company

  • Hexion
  • Sbhpp
  • SI Group
  • Jinan Shengquan Group
  • Metadynea International
  • Chang Chun Group
  • Prefere Resins
  • Kolon Industries
  • Plenco
  • Shandong Laiwu Runda
  • UCP Chemicals AG
  • Lerg SA

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Resins for Casting Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Granular Resin
1.2.3 Flaky Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel
1.3.3 Foundry Binder
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Sales by Region

