Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Phenolic Resins for Casting market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Resins for Casting market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Granular Resin

Flaky Resin

Segment by Application

Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

Foundry Binder

Others

By Company

Hexion

Sbhpp

SI Group

Jinan Shengquan Group

Metadynea International

Chang Chun Group

Prefere Resins

Kolon Industries

Plenco

Shandong Laiwu Runda

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Resins for Casting Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Granular Resin

1.2.3 Flaky Resin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Phenolic Resin Grinding Wheel

1.3.3 Foundry Binder

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production

2.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Phenolic Resins for Casting Sales by Region

