Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives

Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Granular Resin
  • Flaky Resin

 

Segment by Application

  • OSB
  • CLT
  • HPL
  • TFL
  • Others

By Company

  • Hexion
  • Sbhpp
  • Allnex Belgium
  • Metadynea International
  • Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
  • Prefere Resins
  • Plenco
  • UCP Chemicals AG
  • Lerg SA
  • Aica Kogyo

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Granular Resin
1.2.3 Flaky Resin
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 OSB
1.3.3 CLT
1.3.4 HPL
1.3.5 TFL
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production
2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

