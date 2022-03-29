Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Granular Resin

Flaky Resin

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/135040/global-phenolic-wood-bonding-adhesives-market-2028-76

Segment by Application

OSB

CLT

HPL

TFL

Others

By Company

Hexion

Sbhpp

Allnex Belgium

Metadynea International

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Prefere Resins

Plenco

UCP Chemicals AG

Lerg SA

Aica Kogyo

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/135040/global-phenolic-wood-bonding-adhesives-market-2028-76

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Granular Resin

1.2.3 Flaky Resin

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 OSB

1.3.3 CLT

1.3.4 HPL

1.3.5 TFL

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production

2.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Phenolic Wood Bonding Adhesives Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/