Global High Performance Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

High Performance Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fluoropolymers (FPS)

High-performance Polyamides (HPPA)

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

Sulfone Polymers

Liquid Crystal Polymers

Other

Segment by Application

Transportation

Medical

Electrical and Electronics

Industrial

Others

By Company

Dupont

Sabic

Solvay

Daikin

DSM

3M

Kaneka

Arkema

Dongyue

Evonik

Celanese

Ube Industries

Sumitomo

Sichuan Chenguang

AGC

Toray

Polyplastics

Saint-Gobain

Kureha

DIC

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

Juhua Group

BASF

HaloPolymer

Shin-Etsu

RTP Company

Ueno Fine Chemicals

Flontech

Nylacast

Prochase Enterprise

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

China Taiwan

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 High Performance Plastics Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Fluoropolymers (FPS)

1.2.3 High-performance Polyamides (HPPA)

1.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

1.2.5 Sulfone Polymers

1.2.6 Liquid Crystal Polymers

1.2.7 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global High Performance Plastics Production

2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global High Performance Plastics Production by Region

2.3.1 Global High Performance Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global High Performance Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 China Taiwan

2.9 India

3 Global High Performance Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global High Performance Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

