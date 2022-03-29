Global High Performance Plastics Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
High Performance Plastics Market
High Performance Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Fluoropolymers (FPS)
- High-performance Polyamides (HPPA)
- Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
- Sulfone Polymers
- Liquid Crystal Polymers
- Other
Segment by Application
- Transportation
- Medical
- Electrical and Electronics
- Industrial
- Others
By Company
- Dupont
- Sabic
- Solvay
- Daikin
- DSM
- 3M
- Kaneka
- Arkema
- Dongyue
- Evonik
- Celanese
- Ube Industries
- Sumitomo
- Sichuan Chenguang
- AGC
- Toray
- Polyplastics
- Saint-Gobain
- Kureha
- DIC
- Gujarat Fluorochemicals
- Juhua Group
- BASF
- HaloPolymer
- Shin-Etsu
- RTP Company
- Ueno Fine Chemicals
- Flontech
- Nylacast
- Prochase Enterprise
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- China Taiwan
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fluoropolymers (FPS)
1.2.3 High-performance Polyamides (HPPA)
1.2.4 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)
1.2.5 Sulfone Polymers
1.2.6 Liquid Crystal Polymers
1.2.7 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Transportation
1.3.3 Medical
1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics
1.3.5 Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global High Performance Plastics Production
2.1 Global High Performance Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global High Performance Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global High Performance Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global High Performance Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global High Performance Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 China Taiwan
2.9 India
3 Global High Performance Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global High Performance Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/