Global Radiation Therapy Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Radiation Therapy market was valued at 661.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 6.91% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market vendors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Radiation therapy or radiotherapy is therapy using ionizing radiation, generally as part of cancer treatment to control or kill malignant cells and normally delivered by a linear accelerator. Radiation therapy may be curative in a number of types of cancer if they are localized to one area of the body.

By Market Vendors:

Varian Medical

Elekta

Accuray

Ion Beam

Nordion

C. R. Bard

Isoray Medical

RaySearch

Mevion Medical

Mitsubishi Electric

By Types:

External

Internal

By Applications:

Prostate

Breast

Cervical

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

