Global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Onshore Oil and Gas Pipeline market was valued at 4874.91 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.32% from 2021 to 2027, based on newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Pipelines associated with the oil and gas business are utilized to transport a multitude of commodities such as crude oil, natural gas, and refined products over various distances. Onshore pipelines are constructed over land and may even stretch across different countries. Onshore pipelines may either be laid underground or above ground. Crude oil and natural gas are found in rock formations in the earth`s crust. The depths at which oil and gas reservoirs occur can vary from a few meters to more than 40,000 feet. The valuable petroleum resources are extracted by drilling through the surface to the depths where the resources occur.The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product`s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions` unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

By Market Verdors:

EVRAZ

Baoji Petroleum Steel Pipe

JFE

Jindal SAW Ltd

EUROPIPE Group

Essar Steel

Jiangsu Yulong Steel Pipe

American SpiralWeld Pipe Company, LLC

Zhejiang Kingland

Tenaris

Shengli Oil & Gas Pipe

CNPC Bohai Equipment Manufacturing

CHU KONG PIPE

Baosteel

Borusan Mannesmann

By Types:

ERW Pipes

SSAW Pipes

LSAW Pipes

By Applications:

Crude Oil Transmission

Natural Gas Transmission

Refined Products Transmission

