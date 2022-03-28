Global Guanidine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Guanidine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Guanidine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Guanidine Nitrate

Guanidine Hydrochloride

Guanidine Carbonate

Others

Segment by Application

Pharmaceuticals

Pesticide

Dye

Others

By Company

Borealis AG

Vihita Chem

SANWA Chemical

Beilite

Dongwu

Zhongda Chemical

Zibo Nano

Yuanda Xingbo

Haihua

Qianjiang

Xiangshun

Sanding

Jinchi

Kunhua

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Austria

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Guanidine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Guanidine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Guanidine Nitrate

1.2.3 Guanidine Hydrochloride

1.2.4 Guanidine Carbonate

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Guanidine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.3 Pesticide

1.3.4 Dye

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Guanidine Production

2.1 Global Guanidine Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Guanidine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Guanidine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Guanidine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Guanidine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Austria

2.9 India

3 Global Guanidine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Guanidine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Guanidine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Guanidine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Guanidine Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Guanidine Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Guanidine by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Guanidine Revenue by Region

