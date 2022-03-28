Global Guanidine Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Guanidine
Guanidine market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Guanidine market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Guanidine Nitrate
- Guanidine Hydrochloride
- Guanidine Carbonate
- Others
Segment by Application
- Pharmaceuticals
- Pesticide
- Dye
- Others
By Company
- Borealis AG
- Vihita Chem
- SANWA Chemical
- Beilite
- Dongwu
- Zhongda Chemical
- Zibo Nano
- Yuanda Xingbo
- Haihua
- Qianjiang
- Xiangshun
- Sanding
- Jinchi
- Kunhua
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Austria
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Guanidine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Guanidine Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Guanidine Nitrate
1.2.3 Guanidine Hydrochloride
1.2.4 Guanidine Carbonate
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Guanidine Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Pesticide
1.3.4 Dye
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Guanidine Production
2.1 Global Guanidine Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Guanidine Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Guanidine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Guanidine Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Guanidine Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Austria
2.9 India
3 Global Guanidine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Guanidine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Guanidine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Guanidine Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Guanidine Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Guanidine Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Guanidine by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Guanidine Revenue by Region
