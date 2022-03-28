Global Cyanamide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cyanamide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyanamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

30% Solution

50% Solution

95% Crystals

Other

Segment by Application

Pesticide Intermediate

Plant Growth Regulator

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Others

By Company

AlzChem AG

Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)

Ningxia Darong

Jiangsu Deda

Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical

Yifeng Biochemical

Nignxia Jiafeng

Shanxi Zhichen Chemical

Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical

Ningxia Jinhua Chemical

Ningxia Baoma Chemical

Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical

Ningxia Hengkang Technology

Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical

Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology

Shanghai Baosui Chemical

Production by Region

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cyanamide Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Cyanamide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 30% Solution

1.2.3 50% Solution

1.2.4 ?95% Crystals

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Cyanamide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pesticide Intermediate

1.3.3 Plant Growth Regulator

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Intermediate

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Cyanamide Production

2.1 Global Cyanamide Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Cyanamide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Cyanamide Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Cyanamide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Cyanamide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 Europe

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

3 Global Cyanamide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Cyanamide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Cyanamide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Cyanamide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Cyanamide Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Cyanamide Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Cyanamide by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Cyanamide Revenue by Region

