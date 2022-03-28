News

Global Cyanamide Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Cyanamide

Cyanamide market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Cyanamide market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 30% Solution
  • 50% Solution
  • 95% Crystals
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Pesticide Intermediate
  • Plant Growth Regulator
  • Pharmaceutical Intermediate
  • Others

By Company

  • AlzChem AG
  • Nippon Carbide Industries (NCI)
  • Ningxia Darong
  • Jiangsu Deda
  • Rugaoshi Zhongru Chemical
  • Yifeng Biochemical
  • Nignxia Jiafeng
  • Shanxi Zhichen Chemical
  • Ningxia Runshengfu Chemical
  • Ningxia Jinhua Chemical
  • Ningxia Baoma Chemical
  • Pingluo Xiangmei Chemical
  • Ningxia Hengkang Technology
  • Ningxia Taikang Pharmaceutical
  • Ningxia Sikeda Biotechnology
  • Shanghai Baosui Chemical

Production by Region

  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cyanamide Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cyanamide Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 30% Solution
1.2.3 50% Solution
1.2.4 ?95% Crystals
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cyanamide Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pesticide Intermediate
1.3.3 Plant Growth Regulator
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Intermediate
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cyanamide Production
2.1 Global Cyanamide Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Cyanamide Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Cyanamide Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cyanamide Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Cyanamide Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Europe
2.5 China
2.6 Japan
3 Global Cyanamide Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cyanamide Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Cyanamide Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Cyanamide Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Cyanamide Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Cyanamide Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Cyanamide by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Cyanamide Revenue by Region

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

