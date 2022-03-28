Global Annatto Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Annatto market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Annatto market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Oil-Soluble Annatto

Water-Soluble Annatto

Emulsified Annatto

Segment by Application

Food Industrial

Cosmetic Industrial

Natural Fabric Industrial

Pharmaceutical Industrial

Others

By Company

DDW

Hansen

FMC

WILD Flavors

Kalsec

Vinayak Ingredients

Aarkay Food Products

AICACOLOR

Biocon del Peru

Zhongda Biological

Guangzhou Qianyi

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

South America

India

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Annatto Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Annatto Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Oil-Soluble Annatto

1.2.3 Water-Soluble Annatto

1.2.4 Emulsified Annatto

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Annatto Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Food Industrial

1.3.3 Cosmetic Industrial

1.3.4 Natural Fabric Industrial

1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industrial

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Annatto Production

2.1 Global Annatto Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Annatto Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Annatto Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Annatto Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Annatto Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 South America

2.8 India

3 Global Annatto Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Annatto Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Annatto Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Annatto Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Annatto Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Annatto Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Annatto by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Annatto Revenue by Region

