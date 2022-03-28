News

Global Annatto Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Annatto

Annatto market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Annatto market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Oil-Soluble Annatto
  • Water-Soluble Annatto
  • Emulsified Annatto

 

Segment by Application

  • Food Industrial
  • Cosmetic Industrial
  • Natural Fabric Industrial
  • Pharmaceutical Industrial
  • Others

By Company

  • DDW
  • Hansen
  • FMC
  • WILD Flavors
  • Kalsec
  • Vinayak Ingredients
  • Aarkay Food Products
  • AICACOLOR
  • Biocon del Peru
  • Zhongda Biological
  • Guangzhou Qianyi

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • South America
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Annatto Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Annatto Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Oil-Soluble Annatto
1.2.3 Water-Soluble Annatto
1.2.4 Emulsified Annatto
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Annatto Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Food Industrial
1.3.3 Cosmetic Industrial
1.3.4 Natural Fabric Industrial
1.3.5 Pharmaceutical Industrial
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Annatto Production
2.1 Global Annatto Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Annatto Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Annatto Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Annatto Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Annatto Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 South America
2.8 India
3 Global Annatto Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Annatto Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Annatto Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Annatto Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Annatto Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Annatto Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Annatto by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Annatto Revenue by Region

