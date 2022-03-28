News

Global Gamma Oryzanol Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Gamma Oryzanol

Gamma Oryzanol market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gamma Oryzanol market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Pharmaceutical Grade
  • Food Grade
  • Others

 

Segment by Application

  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Food Supplement
  • Others

By Company

  • Oryza Oil & Fat Chemical
  • TSUNO
  • Henry Lamotte OILS
  • Okayasu Shorten
  • Delekang Food
  • Jining Ankang Pharmaceutical
  • Kangcare
  • Huadong Medicine Group Wufeng Pharmaceutical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gamma Oryzanol Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Gamma Oryzanol Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Pharmaceutical Grade
1.2.3 Food Grade
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Gamma Oryzanol Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.3 Cosmetics
1.3.4 Food Supplement
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Gamma Oryzanol Production
2.1 Global Gamma Oryzanol Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Gamma Oryzanol Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Gamma Oryzanol Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Gamma Oryzanol Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Gamma Oryzanol Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Gamma Oryzanol Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Gamma Oryzanol Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Gamma Oryzanol Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Gamma Oryzanol Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Gamma Oryzanol Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Gamma Oryzanol Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Gamma Oryzanol by Region (2023-2028)

