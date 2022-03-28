Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Green and Bio Solvents
Green and Bio Solvents market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Green and Bio Solvents market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Bioalcohols
- Bio-Glycols&Diols
- Lactate Esters
- D-Limonene
- Methyl Soyate
- Others
Segment by Application
- Industrial and Domestic Cleaners
- Paints and Coatings
- Adhesives
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics
- Others
By Company
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- BASF SE
- Huntsman Corporation
- DuPont
- Vertec Biosolvents Inc
- Florida Chemicals Company Inc
- Cargill Inc
- Galactic
- LyondellBasell
- Gevo
- Pinova Holding INC
- Myriant
- Solvay
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Green and Bio Solvents Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Bioalcohols
1.2.3 Bio-Glycols&Diols
1.2.4 Lactate Esters
1.2.5 D-Limonene
1.2.6 Methyl Soyate
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Green and Bio Solvents Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Industrial and Domestic Cleaners
1.3.3 Paints and Coatings
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Cosmetics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Green and Bio Solvents Production
2.1 Global Green and Bio Solvents Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Green and Bio Solvents Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Green and Bio Solvents Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Green and Bio Solvents Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Green and Bio Solvents Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Green and Bio Solvents Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Green and Bio Solvents Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Green and Bio Solvents Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
