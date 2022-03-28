Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Enzyme for Pulp & Paper
Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- Amylase
- Cellulase
- Xylanase
- Lipase
- Other
Segment by Application
- Bleach Boosting
- Deinking
- Product Modification
- Other Use
By Company
- Novozymes
- DuPont (Genencor and Dyadic)
- ABF Ingredients (AB Enzymes)
- BASF (Verenium)
- Buckman
- Enzymatic Deinking Technologies
- Denykem
- Metgen
- Advanced Enzymes
- Anil Bioplus
- Leveking
- Sukehan
- Kdnbio
- Yiduoli
- Youtellbio
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amylase
1.2.3 Cellulase
1.2.4 Xylanase
1.2.5 Lipase
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bleach Boosting
1.3.3 Deinking
1.3.4 Product Modification
1.3.5 Other Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production
2.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
