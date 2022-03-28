News

Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Enzyme for Pulp & Paper

Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Amylase
  • Cellulase
  • Xylanase
  • Lipase
  • Other

 

Segment by Application

  • Bleach Boosting
  • Deinking
  • Product Modification
  • Other Use

By Company

  • Novozymes
  • DuPont (Genencor and Dyadic)
  • ABF Ingredients (AB Enzymes)
  • BASF (Verenium)
  • Buckman
  • Enzymatic Deinking Technologies
  • Denykem
  • Metgen
  • Advanced Enzymes
  • Anil Bioplus
  • Leveking
  • Sukehan
  • Kdnbio
  • Yiduoli
  • Youtellbio

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Amylase
1.2.3 Cellulase
1.2.4 Xylanase
1.2.5 Lipase
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bleach Boosting
1.3.3 Deinking
1.3.4 Product Modification
1.3.5 Other Use
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production
2.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 Southeast Asia
2.9 India
3 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

