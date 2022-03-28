News

Global Synthetic Marble Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Marble

Synthetic Marble market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Marble market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Cement Synthetic Marble
  • Polyester Synthetic Marble
  • Composite Synthetic Marble
  • Sintered Synthetic Marble

 

Segment by Application

  • Vanity Tops
  • Bath Tubs
  • Wall Panels
  • Shower Stalls
  • Other

By Company

  • DuPont
  • Staron(SAMSUNG)
  • LG Hausys
  • Kuraray
  • Aristech Acrylics
  • Durat
  • MARMIL
  • Hanex
  • CXUN
  • PengXiang Industry
  • ChuanQi
  • New SunShine Stone
  • Leigei Stone
  • GuangTaiXiang
  • Wanfeng Compound Stone
  • Relang Industrial
  • Ordan
  • Bitto
  • Meyate Group
  • Blowker
  • Sunmoon
  • OWELL
  • XiShi Group

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Synthetic Marble Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Synthetic Marble Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Cement Synthetic Marble
1.2.3 Polyester Synthetic Marble
1.2.4 Composite Synthetic Marble
1.2.5 Sintered Synthetic Marble
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Vanity Tops
1.3.3 Bath Tubs
1.3.4 Wall Panels
1.3.5 Shower Stalls
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Synthetic Marble Production
2.1 Global Synthetic Marble Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Synthetic Marble Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Synthetic Marble Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Synthetic Marble Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Synthetic Marble Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Synthetic Marble Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Synthetic Marble Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Synthetic Marble Sales by Region

