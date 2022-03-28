Global Synthetic Marble Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Synthetic Marble market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Synthetic Marble market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cement Synthetic Marble

Polyester Synthetic Marble

Composite Synthetic Marble

Sintered Synthetic Marble

Segment by Application

Vanity Tops

Bath Tubs

Wall Panels

Shower Stalls

Other

By Company

DuPont

Staron(SAMSUNG)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Wanfeng Compound Stone

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Blowker

Sunmoon

OWELL

XiShi Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Synthetic Marble Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Marble Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cement Synthetic Marble

1.2.3 Polyester Synthetic Marble

1.2.4 Composite Synthetic Marble

1.2.5 Sintered Synthetic Marble

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Vanity Tops

1.3.3 Bath Tubs

1.3.4 Wall Panels

1.3.5 Shower Stalls

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Synthetic Marble Production

2.1 Global Synthetic Marble Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Synthetic Marble Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Synthetic Marble Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Synthetic Marble Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Synthetic Marble Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Synthetic Marble Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Synthetic Marble Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Synthetic Marble Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Synthetic Marble Sales by Region

