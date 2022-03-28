Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

AS Fertilizers

AS based Blended Fertilizers

Segment by Application

Cash Crops

Grain

Other

By Company

Rentech(PCI)

APF

BASF

Nutrien

OCI

Evonik

OSTCHEM Holding

Honeywell

Yara

DSM

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Latin America

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 AS Fertilizers

1.2.3 AS based Blended Fertilizers

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Cash Crops

1.3.3 Grain

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Production

2.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 Latin America

3 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Ammonium Sulfate Fertilizer Sales by Region

