Global PVC Floor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PVC Floor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Floor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Homogenous

Heterogeneous

Vinyl tiles (VT)

Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

By Company

LG Hausys

Armstrong

Gerflor

Targett

PolyflorJames Halstead

Bonie

Takiron

HANWHA

Liberty

Forbo

Dajulong

Serfleks

Mannington

Mohawk(including IVC)

M.J. international group

Nox

GRABO

Suzhou Huatai

Taoshi

Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring

Yihua

Tinsue

Weilianshun

BEIJING LITONG

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 PVC Floor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PVC Floor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Homogenous

1.2.3 Heterogeneous

1.2.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)

1.2.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PVC Floor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global PVC Floor Production

2.1 Global PVC Floor Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global PVC Floor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global PVC Floor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PVC Floor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global PVC Floor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

3 Global PVC Floor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global PVC Floor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global PVC Floor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global PVC Floor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global PVC Floor Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global PVC Floor Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales PVC Floor by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global PVC Floor Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global PVC Floor Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

