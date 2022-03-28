News

Global PVC Floor Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PVC Floor

PVC Floor market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PVC Floor market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Homogenous
  • Heterogeneous
  • Vinyl tiles (VT)
  • Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)

 

Segment by Application

  • Commercial
  • Residential

By Company

  • LG Hausys
  • Armstrong
  • Gerflor
  • Targett
  • PolyflorJames Halstead
  • Bonie
  • Takiron
  • HANWHA
  • Liberty
  • Forbo
  • Dajulong
  • Serfleks
  • Mannington
  • Mohawk(including IVC)
  • M.J. international group
  • Nox
  • GRABO
  • Suzhou Huatai
  • Taoshi
  • Windmoeller flooring/Witex Flooring
  • Yihua
  • Tinsue
  • Weilianshun
  • BEIJING LITONG

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PVC Floor Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PVC Floor Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Homogenous
1.2.3 Heterogeneous
1.2.4 Vinyl tiles (VT)
1.2.5 Luxury vinyl tiles (LVT)
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PVC Floor Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Commercial
1.3.3 Residential
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PVC Floor Production
2.1 Global PVC Floor Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PVC Floor Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PVC Floor Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PVC Floor Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PVC Floor Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 South Korea
3 Global PVC Floor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PVC Floor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PVC Floor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PVC Floor Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PVC Floor Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PVC Floor Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PVC Floor by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PVC Floor Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global PVC Floor Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

