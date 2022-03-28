Liquid Transformers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Transformers in global, including the following market information:
- Global Liquid Transformers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Liquid Transformers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
- Global top five Liquid Transformers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Liquid Transformers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
1-330 KV Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Liquid Transformers include Hitachi ABB Power Grids, TBEA, SIEMENS, GE, SPX, Efacec, Powerstar, Schneider and Sanbian Sci-Tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Liquid Transformers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Liquid Transformers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Liquid Transformers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 1-330 KV
- 330-500 KV
- Above 500 KV
Global Liquid Transformers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Liquid Transformers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Residential Electricity
- Commercial Electricity
- Industrial Electricity
Global Liquid Transformers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Liquid Transformers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Liquid Transformers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Liquid Transformers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Liquid Transformers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
- Key companies Liquid Transformers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hitachi ABB Power Grids
- TBEA
- SIEMENS
- GE
- SPX
- Efacec
- Powerstar
- Schneider
- Sanbian Sci-Tech
- Weg
- TOSHIBA
- Fuji Electric
- Voltamp Transformer
- JSHP Transformer
- Hyundai
- Daihen
- Dachi Electric
- Chint
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Liquid Transformers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Liquid Transformers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Liquid Transformers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Liquid Transformers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Liquid Transformers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Liquid Transformers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Liquid Transformers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Liquid Transformers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Liquid Transformers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Liquid Transformers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Liquid Transformers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Transformers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Transformers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Transformers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Transformers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Transformers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
