Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive refers to a flame retardant mixture made by adding a halogen-containing polymer or a combination with a halogen-containing flame retardant in the adhesive. Materials produced using halogen-containing flame retardants will generate a large amount of smoke and toxic corrosiveness when heated. Hydrogen halide gas causes secondary harm.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive in global, including the following market information:

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Silicone-rubber Base Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive include Henkel, Sika, H B. Fuller, Arkema, 3M, Dexerials Corporation, Permabond, Master Bond and Zettex, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Silicone-rubber Base

Polyester Resin Base

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Aerospace

Construction

Electronics

Other

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

Sika

H B. Fuller

Arkema

3M

Dexerials Corporation

Permabond

Master Bond

Zettex

Hodgson Sealants

Weiss Chemie + Technik

Envirograf

Forgeway

GLT Products

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Halogen Flame Retardant Adhesive Players in Global Market

