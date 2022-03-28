Flame Retardant PA6 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nylon 6 or polycaprolactam is a polymer and it is a semicrystalline polyamide. Unlike most other nylons, nylon 6 is not a condensation polymer, but instead is formed by ring-opening polymerization; this makes it a special case in the comparison between condensation and addition polymers. Its competition with nylon 6,6 and the example it set have also shaped the economics of the synthetic fiber industry.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Flame Retardant PA6 in global, including the following market information:

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Flame Retardant PA6 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Flame Retardant PA6 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Halogen Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Flame Retardant PA6 include DSM, BASF, Dupont, Evonik, Ascend Performance Materials, DOMO Chemicals, Celanese, Kingfa and Silver, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Flame Retardant PA6 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Halogen Type

Halogen Free Type

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrical Appliances

Automotive

Others

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Flame Retardant PA6 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Flame Retardant PA6 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Flame Retardant PA6 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Flame Retardant PA6 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DSM

BASF

Dupont

Evonik

Ascend Performance Materials

DOMO Chemicals

Celanese

Kingfa

Silver

Julong

Pret

Keyuan

Sunny

Shiny

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Flame Retardant PA6 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Flame Retardant PA6 Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Flame Retardant PA6 Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Flame Retardant PA6 Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Flame Retardant PA6 Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Flame Retardant PA6 Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant PA6 Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Flame Retardant PA6 Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Flame Retardant PA6 Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

