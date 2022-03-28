LiTFSI Solution Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Lithium bis(trifluoromethanesulfonyl)imide, often simply referred to as LiTFSI, is a hydrophilic salt with the chemical formula LiC2F6NO4S2. It is commonly used as Li-ion source in electrolytes for Li-ion batteries as a safer alternative to commonly used lithium hexafluorophosphate. Because of its very high solubility in water (> 21 m), LiTFSI has been used as lithium salt in water-in-salt electrolytes for aqueous lithium-ion batteries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of LiTFSI Solution in global, including the following market information:

Global LiTFSI Solution Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global LiTFSI Solution Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five LiTFSI Solution companies in 2021 (%)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-litfsi-solution-forecast-2022-2028-175

The global LiTFSI Solution market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Content ?99.9% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of LiTFSI Solution include Solvay, 3M, Jiangsu Guotai Super Power New Materials Co., Ltd., Peric Special Gases, Monils Chem and Time Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the LiTFSI Solution manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global LiTFSI Solution Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global LiTFSI Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Content ?99.9%

Content ?99.9%

Global LiTFSI Solution Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global LiTFSI Solution Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electrolyte Salt

Antistatic Agent

Others

Global LiTFSI Solution Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global LiTFSI Solution Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies LiTFSI Solution revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies LiTFSI Solution revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies LiTFSI Solution sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies LiTFSI Solution sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Solvay

3M

Jiangsu Guotai Super Power New Materials Co., Ltd.

Peric Special Gases

Monils Chem

Time Chemical

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-litfsi-solution-forecast-2022-2028-175

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 LiTFSI Solution Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global LiTFSI Solution Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global LiTFSI Solution Overall Market Size

2.1 Global LiTFSI Solution Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global LiTFSI Solution Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global LiTFSI Solution Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top LiTFSI Solution Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global LiTFSI Solution Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global LiTFSI Solution Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global LiTFSI Solution Sales by Companies

3.5 Global LiTFSI Solution Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 LiTFSI Solution Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers LiTFSI Solution Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 LiTFSI Solution Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 LiTFSI Solution Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 LiTFSI Solution Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global LiTFSI Solution Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

LiTFSI Solution Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global LiTFSI Solution Market Research Report 2021