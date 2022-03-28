NaA Zeolite Membrane Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

NaA zeolite membrane is a hydrophilic membrane with an aperture (0.41nm?0.41nm) between most organic solvents and water molecules, which can effectively remove trace water from organic solvents by pervaporation.Therefore, the separation of organic matter/aqueous solution by NaA zeolite membrane has a broad application prospect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of NaA Zeolite Membrane in global, including the following market information:

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Sq.m)

Global top five NaA Zeolite Membrane companies in 2021 (%)

The global NaA Zeolite Membrane market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Shape Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NaA Zeolite Membrane include Mitsubishi Chemical(Mitsui E&S Group), Hitachi Zosen Corporation, Kiriyama Glass Works, Fraunhofer IKTS, Jiangsu Nine Heaven Hi-Tech and Dalian HST Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the NaA Zeolite Membrane manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sq.m)

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Shape

Irregular Shape

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sq.m)

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bioethanol Process

Solvent Dehydration

Others

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Sq.m)

Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NaA Zeolite Membrane revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NaA Zeolite Membrane revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NaA Zeolite Membrane sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Sq.m)

Key companies NaA Zeolite Membrane sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsubishi Chemical(Mitsui E&S Group)

Hitachi Zosen Corporation

Kiriyama Glass Works

Fraunhofer IKTS

Jiangsu Nine Heaven Hi-Tech

Dalian HST Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NaA Zeolite Membrane Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NaA Zeolite Membrane Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NaA Zeolite Membrane Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NaA Zeolite Membrane Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NaA Zeolite Membrane Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 NaA Zeolite Membrane Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 NaA Zeolite Membrane Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

