Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) is the most commonly used positive photoresist in the electron beam exposure process. It is formed by the polymerization of methyl methacrylate (MMA).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Positive Electron Beam Resists in global, including the following market information:

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Positive Electron Beam Resists companies in 2021 (%)

The global Positive Electron Beam Resists market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PMMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Positive Electron Beam Resists include Toray, Zeon, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, KemLab, ALLRESIST GmbH, Fujifilm, Kayaku Advanced Materials, EM Resist and Microchemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Positive Electron Beam Resists manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PMMA

PMMA/MA Copolymer

Others

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductors

LCDs

Printed Circuit Boards

Others

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Toray

Zeon

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

KemLab

ALLRESIST GmbH

Fujifilm

Kayaku Advanced Materials

EM Resist

Microchemicals

Jiangsu Hantuo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Positive Electron Beam Resists Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Positive Electron Beam Resists Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Positive Electron Beam Resists Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Positive Electron Beam Resists Players in Global Market

