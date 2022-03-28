Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
PMMA (Polymethyl Methacrylate) is the most commonly used positive photoresist in the electron beam exposure process. It is formed by the polymerization of methyl methacrylate (MMA).
This report contains market size and forecasts of Positive Electron Beam Resists in global, including the following market information:
- Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Positive Electron Beam Resists companies in 2021 (%)
The global Positive Electron Beam Resists market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PMMA Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Positive Electron Beam Resists include Toray, Zeon, Tokyo Ohka Kogyo, KemLab, ALLRESIST GmbH, Fujifilm, Kayaku Advanced Materials, EM Resist and Microchemicals and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Positive Electron Beam Resists manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- PMMA
- PMMA/MA Copolymer
- Others
Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors
- LCDs
- Printed Circuit Boards
- Others
Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Positive Electron Beam Resists sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Toray
- Zeon
- Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- KemLab
- ALLRESIST GmbH
- Fujifilm
- Kayaku Advanced Materials
- EM Resist
- Microchemicals
- Jiangsu Hantuo
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Positive Electron Beam Resists Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Positive Electron Beam Resists Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Positive Electron Beam Resists Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Positive Electron Beam Resists Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Positive Electron Beam Resists Players in Global Market
