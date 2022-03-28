Global Petrochemical Market Research Report 2022 Professional Edition

The global Petrochemical market was valued at 61441.54 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact wwhich will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Petrochemicals are an essential part of commodities used in daily lives. They are used in various end-use industries, ranging from manufacturing to consumer goods. Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from petroleum and other hydrocarbons, which are obtained from crude oil and natural gas.

By Market Verdors:

BASF

British Petroleum

Chevron Phillips Chemical

CNPC

SINOPEC

DuPont

ExxonMobil

INEOS

LyondellBasell

Shell Global

SABIC

Dow

By Types:

Ethylene

Propylene

Butadiene

Benzene

Xylene

Toluene

Vinyls, Styrene

Methanol

By Applications:

Automotive

Textile

Construction

Industrial

Medical

Pharmaceuticals

Electronics

Consumer Goods Industries

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Petrochemical Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Petrochemical Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2021 VS 2027

1.4.2 Ethylene

1.4.3 Propylene

1.4.4 Butadiene

1.4.5 Benzene

1.4.6 Xylene

1.4.7 Toluene

1.4.8 Vinyls, Styrene

1.4.9 Methanol

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Petrochemical Market Share by Application: 2022-2027

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Textile

1.5.4 Construction

1.5.5 Industrial

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Pharmaceuticals

1.5.8 Electronics

1.5.9 Consumer Goods Industries

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

1.8 Overview of Global Petrochemical Market

1.8.1 Global Petrochemical Market Status and Outlook (2016-2027)

1.8.2 North America

1.8.3 East Asia

1.8.4 Europe

1.8.5 South Asia

1.8.6 Southeast Asia

1.8.7 Middle East

1.8.8 Africa

1.8.9 Oceania

1.8.10 South America

1.8.11 Rest of the World

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Petrochemical Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Petrochemical Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Petrochemical Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Petrochemical Production Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3 Sales by Region

