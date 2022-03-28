News

Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thermoplastic phenolic resin solution is used as a curing agent for epoxy resin. It can bond electronic laminates, improve the heat resistance of their products, and apply to the soldering process of printed circuit boards

This report contains market size and forecasts of Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products companies in 2021 (%)

The global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products include Momentive, Georgia-Pacific Chemicals, SI Group, Prefere Resins, Sumitomo Bakelite, DIC, BASF, Mitsui Chemicals and Huttenes-Albertus, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Thermoplastic Phenolic Resin
  • Thermosetting Phenolic Resin

Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Electronic Circuit Board
  • Electronic Packaging Materials
  • Other

Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Momentive
  • Georgia-Pacific Chemicals
  • SI Group
  • Prefere Resins
  • Sumitomo Bakelite
  • DIC
  • BASF
  • Mitsui Chemicals
  • Huttenes-Albertus
  • KOLON Chemical
  • Fenolit
  • AOC
  • Hitachi Chemical
  • UCP Chemicals
  • Panasonic
  • DPCL Dujodwala Paper Chemicals
  • Xpro India
  • SQ GROUP
  • Chang Chun Corporation
  • Shandong Runda
  • Zhengzhou Shuangge
  • Changshu South-East Plastic

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Phenolic Resin For Electronic Products Product Type

