Reflective Fabrics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Reflective fabric is material made up of reflective materials such as glass beads & ceramics or micro prisms that are designed to reflective light back to its source, making the wearer visible at night time or in low-light conditions. Various end-use industries? growth coupled with favorable regional policies are bolstering demand for reflective fabrics across geographies. Rising?demand for reflective fabric?resonates with the growth of construction, aviation, oil & gas, and other end-use industries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Reflective Fabrics in global, including the following market information:

Global Reflective Fabrics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Reflective Fabrics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Reflective Fabrics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Reflective Fabrics market was valued at 1584.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2636.6 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

The global key manufacturers of Reflective Fabrics include 3M, Avery Dennison Corporation, DM-Reflective, Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material, Orafol, Reflomax, Roadstar Reflective Material, Safe Reflections and Schoeller Textiles and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Reflective Fabrics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Reflective Fabrics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Reflective Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloth

Tapes

Sheets and Films

Others

Global Reflective Fabrics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Reflective Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Apparels and Accessories

Transportation

Roadside Facilities

Decoration and Others

Global Reflective Fabrics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Reflective Fabrics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Reflective Fabrics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Reflective Fabrics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Reflective Fabrics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Reflective Fabrics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

DM-Reflective

Hangzhou Chinastars Reflective Material

Orafol

Reflomax

Roadstar Reflective Material

Safe Reflections

Schoeller Textiles

Viz Reflectives

