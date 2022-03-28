News

Liquid Dispenser Bottle Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Liquid Dispenser Bottle Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Plastics Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Liquid Dispenser Bottle include NOVIO, Gerresheimer, Berry, Cambrian P{ackaging, Sone, LPG, Taplast, RAEPAK and MJS Packaging, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Liquid Dispenser Bottle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Liquid Dispenser Bottle Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Liquid Dispenser Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Plastics
  • Glass
  • Metal
  • Others

Global Liquid Dispenser Bottle Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Personal Care
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Food and Beverages
  • Retails
  • Others

Global Liquid Dispenser Bottle Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Liquid Dispenser Bottle revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Liquid Dispenser Bottle revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Liquid Dispenser Bottle sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Liquid Dispenser Bottle sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • NOVIO
  • Gerresheimer
  • Berry
  • Cambrian P{ackaging
  • Sone
  • LPG
  • Taplast
  • RAEPAK
  • MJS Packaging
  • Daiwa-can
  • Liquibox
  • Taixing K.K. Plastic
  • Plato
  • Menda
  • CL Smith
  • Bans Group
  • Dongguan BOTUO

