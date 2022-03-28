2022-2027 Global and Regional Organic Cheese Powder Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Organic Cheese Powder market was valued at 343.03 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 10.77% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Cheese is a food derived from milk that is produced in a wide range of flavors, textures, and forms by coagulation of the milk protein Casein. Cheese powder is essentially dehydrated cheese. Cheese powders are a substitute for hard cheese due to their convenience in handling, shelf stability, and storage. Manufacturers get a better value by using high flavored cheese that makes much more flavorful cheese powder. Cheese powder can be marketed as reduced-fat or reduced-sodium by using low-fat and low-salt cheese as the cheese ingredient. An average American consumer eats around 23 pounds of cheese per year as per the New Yorker.On the basis of types, the global cheese powder market is classified into Cheddar, Parmesan, American Cheese, Blue Cheese, Mozzarella, and others (creams & desserts, processed meat & egg products, and side dishes). Cheddar cheese is the most popular variety of cheese in the world. Cheddar is a firm-to-hard cheese with a natural color of white to pale yellow. A coloring agent is often included in the cheese milk; which produces cheddar with an orange color. The flavor of cheddar cheese can range from mild to sharp depending on the duration of aging. Cheddar cheese held the largest market share due to increasing usage in the convenience food and fast food market.

By Market Verdors:

Land OLakes

Lactosan

Arla Foods

Frontier

DairiConcepts

Aarkay Food Products

Archer Daniels Midland

By Types:

95% Organic

100% Organic

By Applications:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

