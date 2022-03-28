Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber include DuPont, Teijin, Toray Industries, Royal DSM, Mitsubishi Chemical, Solvay, Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials, Kureha Corporation and Owens Corning, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fiber
- Aramid
- PBI
- PPS
- Glass Fiber
- High Strength Polyethylene
- Others
Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aerospace
- Defense
Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- DuPont
- Teijin
- Toray Industries
- Royal DSM
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Solvay
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials
- Kureha Corporation
- Owens Corning
- PBI Performance Products
- 3B Fiberglass
- AGY Holdings
- SHENYING CARBON FIBER
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aerospace & Defense High Performance Fiber Product Type
