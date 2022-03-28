Steel Shapes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Shapes in global, including the following market information:

Global Steel Shapes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Steel Shapes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Steel Shapes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Steel Shapes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wide Flange Beams Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Steel Shapes include Arcelormittal, Gerdau SA, Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Tata Steel, Essar Steel, Mechel OAO, Evraz PLC and Commercial Metals Company (CMC), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Steel Shapes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Steel Shapes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Shapes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wide Flange Beams

Heavy Shapes

Cold-formed Steel Shapes

Global Steel Shapes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Shapes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Infrastructure

Building

Industrial

Global Steel Shapes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Steel Shapes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Steel Shapes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Steel Shapes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Steel Shapes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Steel Shapes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Arcelormittal

Gerdau SA

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Tata Steel

Essar Steel

Mechel OAO

Evraz PLC

Commercial Metals Company (CMC)

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd.

Steel Dynamics

Steelasia Manufacturing Corporation

Outokumpu OYJ

Acerinox S.A.

Hyundai Steel

Daido Steel

Kobe Steel

Sohar Steel LLC

Celsa Steel UK

Jiangsu Shagang Group

NJR Steel

The Conco Companies

Posco Ss Vina

Barnes Reinforcing Industries

Byer Steel

HBIS Company

Ansteel

