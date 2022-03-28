News

Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zirconia Ceramic Blocks

This report contains market size and forecasts of Zirconia Ceramic Blocks in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Zirconia Ceramic Blocks companies in 2021 (%)

The global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Low Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Zirconia Ceramic Blocks include VITA Zahnfabrik, Genoss Co., Ltd., Dentium Co.,Ltd., Dental Direkt GmbH, The Argen Corporation, DMAX Co., Ltd, 3M Deutschland GmbH, DeguDent GmbH and Kuraray, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Zirconia Ceramic Blocks manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Low Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks
  • Medium Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks
  • High Translucency Zirconia Ceramic Blocks

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Dental Crowns
  • Dental Bridges
  • Dentures
  • Others

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Zirconia Ceramic Blocks sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • VITA Zahnfabrik
  • Genoss Co., Ltd.
  • Dentium Co.,Ltd.
  • Dental Direkt GmbH
  • The Argen Corporation
  • DMAX Co., Ltd
  • 3M Deutschland GmbH
  • DeguDent GmbH
  • Kuraray
  • R + K CAD/CAM Technologie GmbH
  • Wieland Dental + Technik GmbH & Co. KG
  • Shenzhen Upcera Dental

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Companies

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Sales Market Report 2021

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Research Report 2021

Global Zirconia Ceramic Blocks Market Research Report 2021 Professional Edition

