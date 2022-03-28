Ring Flash Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

< 10” Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ring Flash include Nissin Digital, Sigma, Neewer, Canon, YONGNUO, Quantum, Paul C. Buff, Profoto AB and Nikon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ring Flash manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Ring Flash Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ring Flash Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

< 10”

10-16”

>16”

Global Ring Flash Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Photography

Fashion & Art

Microscopy

Others

Global Ring Flash Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ring Flash revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ring Flash revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ring Flash sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Ring Flash sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Nissin Digital

Sigma

Neewer

Canon

YONGNUO

Quantum

Paul C. Buff

Profoto AB

Nikon

MEIKE

Aputure

Weefine

Sony

Walimex

Olympus

