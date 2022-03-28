News
Ring Flash Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ring Flash
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- < 10” Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Ring Flash include Nissin Digital, Sigma, Neewer, Canon, YONGNUO, Quantum, Paul C. Buff, Profoto AB and Nikon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Ring Flash manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Ring Flash Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Ring Flash Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- < 10”
- 10-16”
- >16”
Global Ring Flash Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial Photography
- Fashion & Art
- Microscopy
- Others
Global Ring Flash Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ring Flash revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ring Flash revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ring Flash sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Ring Flash sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Nissin Digital
- Sigma
- Neewer
- Canon
- YONGNUO
- Quantum
- Paul C. Buff
- Profoto AB
- Nikon
- MEIKE
- Aputure
- Weefine
- Sony
- Walimex
- Olympus
