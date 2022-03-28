Medical Waste Management Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Medical Waste Management Solutions in Global, including the following market information:

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Medical Waste Management Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Infectious Waste Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Medical Waste Management Solutions include Stericycle, Sharps Compliance, Veolia Environnement, Daniels Sharpsmart, Clean Harbors, MedWaste Management, ATI, Republic Services and Waste Management, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Medical Waste Management Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Infectious Waste

Hazardous Waste

Radioactive Waste

General Waste

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals & Clinics

Laboratories and Research Centers

Nursing Homes

Others

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Medical Waste Management Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Medical Waste Management Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Medical Waste Management Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Stericycle

Sharps Compliance

Veolia Environnement

Daniels Sharpsmart

Clean Harbors

MedWaste Management

ATI

Republic Services

Waste Management

Medical Waste Management

Excel Medical Waste

Cyntox

Triumvirate

BioMedical Waste Solutions

UMI

