Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black in global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black market was valued at 91 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 257.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.1% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lamp Black Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black include Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Birla Carbon, Denka Company, Phillips Carbon Black, Mitsubishi Chemical, Tokai Carbon, China Synthetic Rubber and Imerys, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lamp Black

Acetylene Black

Gas Black

Others

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

LNO Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive

LFP Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive

LMO Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive

NCA Lithium-ion Batteries Automotive

Others

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Orion Engineered Carbons

Cabot Corporation

Birla Carbon

Denka Company

Phillips Carbon Black

Mitsubishi Chemical

Tokai Carbon

China Synthetic Rubber

Imerys

Shandong Huibaichuan New Materials

Shanxi Fulihua Chemical Materials

Beilum Carbon Chemical

Shandong Emperor-Taishan Carbon

Zaozhuang Xinyuan Chemical Industry

Omsk Carbon Group

Xiahuayuan Xuguang Chemical

Geotech International

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries Carbon Black Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

