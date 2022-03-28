Plastic Recycling Solutions Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plastic Recycling Solutions
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastic Recycling Solutions in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastic Recycling Solutions market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Polyethylene (PE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastic Recycling Solutions include Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling, Evergreen Plastics, PolyQuest and Phoenix Technologies, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Plastic Recycling Solutions companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Others
Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Automotive
- Building & Construction
- Electrical and Electronics
- Others
Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Plastic Recycling Solutions revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Plastic Recycling Solutions revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Clear Path Recycling
- Clean Tech Incorporated
- Mohawk Industries Incorporated
- CarbonLite Industries
- Envision Plastics Industries
- Advanced Environmental Recycling
- Evergreen Plastics
- PolyQuest
- Phoenix Technologies
- Verdeco Recycling
- Custom Polymers
- KW Plastics
- Agilyx Corporation
- BASF SE
- Braskem
- British Petroleum
- B&B Plastics
- Licella Holdings
- OMV Reoil
- Polycycle Private Limited
- Recycling Technologies
- Sapporo Plastic Recycle kk
- Jayplas
- Veolia
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastic Recycling Solutions Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastic Recycling Solutions Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastic Recycling Solutions Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Plastic Recycling Solutions Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastic Recycling Solutions Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastic Recycling Solutions Companies
