Parcel and Packet Sorter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Horizontal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Parcel and Packet Sorter include Toshiba, Siemens, Beumer Group, Pitney Bowes, Vanderlande Industries, NEC Corporation, Fives Group, Boewe and National Presort Inc (NPI), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Parcel and Packet Sorter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Horizontal

Vertical

Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

E-commerce

Third-party Logistic Companies

Postal Operators

Others

Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Toshiba

Siemens

Beumer Group

Pitney Bowes

Vanderlande Industries

NEC Corporation

Fives Group

Boewe

National Presort Inc (NPI)

Honeywell

ID Mail

Solystic

Falcon Autotech

Equinox

Presort

Wayzim

EuroSort

Mailroom Solutions

Interroll

Dematic

Bastian Solutions

Murata machinery

GIEICOM

OMH

