Parcel and Packet Sorter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Parcel and Packet Sorter
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
- Horizontal Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
- The global key manufacturers of Parcel and Packet Sorter include Toshiba, Siemens, Beumer Group, Pitney Bowes, Vanderlande Industries, NEC Corporation, Fives Group, Boewe and National Presort Inc (NPI), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
- We surveyed the Parcel and Packet Sorter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology
Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Horizontal
- Vertical
Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- E-commerce
- Third-party Logistic Companies
- Postal Operators
- Others
Global Parcel and Packet Sorter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Parcel and Packet Sorter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Toshiba
- Siemens
- Beumer Group
- Pitney Bowes
- Vanderlande Industries
- NEC Corporation
- Fives Group
- Boewe
- National Presort Inc (NPI)
- Honeywell
- ID Mail
- Solystic
- Falcon Autotech
- Equinox
- Presort
- Wayzim
- EuroSort
- Mailroom Solutions
- Interroll
- Dematic
- Bastian Solutions
- Murata machinery
- GIEICOM
- OMH
