AI in Blockchain Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of AI in Blockchain in Global, including the following market information:

Global AI in Blockchain Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global AI in Blockchain market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Platform/Tools Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of AI in Blockchain include Workdone Inc, WealthBlock.AI, LLC, Vytalyx Ltd, Verisart, Inc., Talla Inc, Stowk Inc, SoluLab, ScienceSoft and Ripple Labs Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the AI in Blockchain companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global AI in Blockchain Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Blockchain Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Platform/Tools

Services

Global AI in Blockchain Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global AI in Blockchain Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Automotive

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Telecommunications and IT

Others

Global AI in Blockchain Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global AI in Blockchain Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies AI in Blockchain revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies AI in Blockchain revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Workdone Inc

WealthBlock.AI, LLC

Vytalyx Ltd

Verisart, Inc.

Talla Inc

Stowk Inc

SoluLab

ScienceSoft

Ripple Labs Inc.

Primafelicitas Ltd

Neurochain Tech

NetObjex, Inc.

Labrys

HARA

Gainfy

Fetch.ai

Cyware Labs Inc.

Core Scientific, Inc

CoinGenius

Chainhaus

BurstIQ, LLC

Blaize

Blackbird.AI

Bext Holdings Inc.

AlphaNetworks

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 AI in Blockchain Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global AI in Blockchain Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global AI in Blockchain Overall Market Size

2.1 Global AI in Blockchain Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global AI in Blockchain Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top AI in Blockchain Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global AI in Blockchain Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global AI in Blockchain Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 AI in Blockchain Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies AI in Blockchain Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Blockchain Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 AI in Blockchain Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 AI in Blockchain Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 by Type – Global AI in Blockchain Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

