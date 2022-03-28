2022-2027 Global and Regional Bismaleimide Monomer Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Bismaleimide Monomer market was valued at 11.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.65% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

This report studies the Bismaleimide Monomer market, Bismaleimide (BMI) is yellow to brownish fine crystalline powder, which is a new class of thermosetting polymers that have gained huge acceptance in recent years due to their excellent thermal and electrical properties over a wide range of temperature.Bismaleimide Monomer can be reacted with modifier to produce Bismaleimide resin. Bismaleimide resin has excellent physical property retention at elevated temperatures and in wet environments, almost constant electronica properties over a wide range of temperatures and no flammability properties. Bismaleimide resin has become a leading class of thermosetting polyimides, though its share in PI is not as large as PEI, etc. Evonik, Hexcel, Huntsman, HOS-Technik and ABROL are leading suppliers of Bismaleimide resin, which mainly also synthesis Monomer for their own resin system. Bismaleimide Monomer has also been found as a good modifier of high performance materials to improve heat resistance properties. For example, Bismaleimide PDM is used in off-road tires and high-elastic solid tires. At present, tire manufacturers have used PDM and achieved good results.

By Market Verdors:

Evonik

Hexcel

Huntsman

Daiwakasei Industry

K.I Chemical

MPI Chemie

HOS-Technik

ABROL

Honghu Shuangma Advanced Materials Tech

Xi`an Shuangma

Puyang Willing Chemicals

Laiyu Chemical

Sanjing Polytron Technologies

By Types:

4,4`-Bismaleimidodiphenylmethane

M-Phenylene Bismaleimide

By Applications:

Aviation

Automotive

Military

Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

