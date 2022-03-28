Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Smart Light Bulbs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls include Control4 Home Automation, Rako Lighting Solutions, Loxone Inc., Casambi, Philips lighting, Wandsworth Lighting Controls, Helvar, Brilliant and Hamilton, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Smart Light Bulbs
- Smart Light Switches
- Assisted Lighting Control Systems
- Fully Integrated Lighting Control Systems
Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Indoor
- Outdoor
Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Control4 Home Automation
- Rako Lighting Solutions
- Loxone Inc.
- Casambi
- Philips lighting
- Wandsworth Lighting Controls
- Helvar
- Brilliant
- Hamilton
- Sensus, a Xylem brand
- Axiomtek
- SEAK
- Alec
- Legrand
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smart Dimmers and Lighting Controls Players in Global Market
