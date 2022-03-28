Super Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Super Fibers Market
The global Super Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Super Fibers include DuPont, Teijin Corporation, Toray, DSM, Yantai Spandex, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kolon, Hyosung and Hexcel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Super Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Super Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Super Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Carbon Fiber
- Aramid Fiber
- PBI Fiber
- PPS Fiber
- Glass Fiber
- High Strength Polyethylene Fiber
- Others
Global Super Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Electronics and Communication
- Textile
- Aerospace Materials
- Military Equipment
- Wind Power Blade
- Marine Industry
- Ground transportation
- Sports Leisure
- Medical Instruments
- Others
Global Super Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Super Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Super Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Super Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Super Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
- DuPont
- Teijin Corporation
- Toray
- DSM
- Yantai Spandex
- Mitsubishi Chemical
- Kolon
- Hyosung
- Hexcel
- Toyobo
- Solvay
- Kureha Corporation
- PBI Performance Products
- Owens Corning
- Huvis
- China Jushi Co
- 3B Fiberglass
- HENGSHEN
- AGY Holdings
- China National BlueStar
- Sichuan Unifire Polymer Material Technology
- ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER
- Guangwei Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Super Fibers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Super Fibers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Super Fibers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Super Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Super Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Super Fibers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Super Fibers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Super Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Super Fibers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Super Fibers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Super Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Super Fibers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Fibers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Super Fibers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Fibers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Super Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Carbon Fiber
4.1.3 Aramid Fiber
