Super Fibers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The global Super Fibers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Fiber Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Super Fibers include DuPont, Teijin Corporation, Toray, DSM, Yantai Spandex, Mitsubishi Chemical, Kolon, Hyosung and Hexcel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Super Fibers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Super Fibers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Super Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Fiber

Aramid Fiber

PBI Fiber

PPS Fiber

Glass Fiber

High Strength Polyethylene Fiber

Others

Global Super Fibers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronics and Communication

Textile

Aerospace Materials

Military Equipment

Wind Power Blade

Marine Industry

Ground transportation

Sports Leisure

Medical Instruments

Others

Global Super Fibers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Super Fibers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Super Fibers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Super Fibers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Super Fibers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

DuPont

Teijin Corporation

Toray

DSM

Yantai Spandex

Mitsubishi Chemical

Kolon

Hyosung

Hexcel

Toyobo

Solvay

Kureha Corporation

PBI Performance Products

Owens Corning

Huvis

China Jushi Co

3B Fiberglass

HENGSHEN

AGY Holdings

China National BlueStar

Sichuan Unifire Polymer Material Technology

ZHONGFU SHENYING CARBON FIBER

Guangwei Group

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Super Fibers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Super Fibers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Super Fibers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Super Fibers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Super Fibers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Super Fibers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Super Fibers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Super Fibers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Super Fibers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Super Fibers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Super Fibers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Super Fibers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Super Fibers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Fibers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Super Fibers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Super Fibers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Super Fibers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Carbon Fiber

4.1.3 Aramid Fiber

