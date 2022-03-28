Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals
This report contains market size and forecasts of Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Online, SaaS, Web-based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals include Hostfully, Hostaway, Rentals United, Guesty, Streamline, MyVR, Avantio, iGMS and Smoobu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Online, SaaS, Web-based
- On-premise, Mobile, Installed
Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- SMEs
- Large Businesses
Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hostfully
- Hostaway
- Rentals United
- Guesty
- Streamline
- MyVR
- Avantio
- iGMS
- Smoobu
- Bookfull
- Lodgable
- Futurestay
- Lodgify
- Bookerator
- Tokeet
- Kigo
- BookingSync
- CiiRUS
- 365Villas
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Property Management Software For Vacation Rentals Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
