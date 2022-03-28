News

Axle Aircraft Jack Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Axle Aircraft Jack Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • For Wide Body Aircraft Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Axle Aircraft Jack include Chiarlone Aeronautical, Malabar International, HYDRO SYSTEMS KG, LANGA INDUSTRIAL, AVIATEC, TMH-TOOLS, Tronair, JMS and Dedienne, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Axle Aircraft Jack manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Axle Aircraft Jack Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Axle Aircraft Jack Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • For Wide Body Aircraft
  • For Narrow Body Aircraft

Global Axle Aircraft Jack Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Civil
  • Military

Global Axle Aircraft Jack Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Axle Aircraft Jack revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Axle Aircraft Jack revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Axle Aircraft Jack sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
  • Key companies Axle Aircraft Jack sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Chiarlone Aeronautical
  • Malabar International
  • HYDRO SYSTEMS KG
  • LANGA INDUSTRIAL
  • AVIATEC
  • TMH-TOOLS
  • Tronair
  • JMS
  • Dedienne
  • Columbus Jack
  • Hydraulics International
  • SOLAIR GROUP
  • Parksen
  • JiangsuYafei

