2022-2027 Global and Regional Chloroprene Rubber (CR) Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Chloroprene Rubber (CR) market was valued at 1547.29 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.11% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Chloroprene rubber (hereinafter: CR; synonym: polychloroprene or sometimes Neoprene) is a synthetic rubber produced by polymerization of chloroprene. It is an artificially-made polymer acting as an elastomer. Chloroprene rubber exhibits good chemical stability, and maintains flexibility over a wide temperature range. It is used in a wide variety of applications, such as laptop sleeves, orthopedic braces (wrist, knee, etc.), electrical insulation, liquid and sheet applied elastomeric membranes or flashings, and automotive fanbelts.Major manufacturers of chloroprene rubber is mainly in Japan, Europe and China. And production in Europe can be gradually shifted to Japan. There are only 11 manufacturers all over the world. In the future, it is likely that the chloroprene rubber business will not expanse. Due to backward technology, China chloroprene rubber is not dominant in international trade. Japan chloroprene rubber price is not high. As the DuPont chloroprene rubber business is sold to Japanese companies, Japan is expected to occupy most market share in global. Chloroprene rubber process costs high and pollutes the environment, also the alternative product EPDM is much cheaper than chloroprene rubber, therefore Chloroprene rubber products tend to shrinking in the future.

By Market Verdors:

DOPONT

DENKI KAGAKU KOGYO KABUSHIKI KAISHA

LANXESS

COG

Tosoh Corporation

Shanna Synthetic Rubber

Changshou Chemical

Shanxi Synthetic Rubber Group

Pidilite

Showa Denko K.K

Nairit Plant

By Types:

CR122

CR232

CR2441 and CR2442

CR321 and CR 322

By Applications:

Solvent-based adhesive

Latex type adhesive

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

