Temperature Controlled Freight Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Temperature Controlled Freight Market

  • The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
  • Fresh Freight Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Temperature Controlled Freight include DHL, CH Robinson Worldwide, FedEx, AMPLIFY, Gilbertusa, YUSEN LOGISTICS, REDWOOD, BOA Logistics and Berlinger, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Temperature Controlled Freight companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Temperature Controlled Freight Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Temperature Controlled Freight Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Fresh Freight
  • Refrigerated & Frozen Freight

Global Temperature Controlled Freight Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Food & Beverage
  • Flowers
  • Pharma and Healthcare
  • Others

Global Temperature Controlled Freight Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Temperature Controlled Freight revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Temperature Controlled Freight revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • DHL
  • CH Robinson Worldwide
  • FedEx
  • AMPLIFY
  • Gilbertusa
  • YUSEN LOGISTICS
  • REDWOOD
  • BOA Logistics
  • Berlinger
  • Coldliner Services
  • Tallgrass Freight
  • ArcBest
  • FreightPros
  • R+L Global Logistics
  • Zipline Logistics
  • InTek
  • Lynden Incorporated
  • SF

