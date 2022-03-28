Water-based PUD Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Water-based PUD
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water-based PUD in global, including the following market information:
- Global Water-based PUD Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Water-based PUD Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Water-based PUD companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water-based PUD market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Two-component PUD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water-based PUD include Bayer, DSM, Chemtura, Lubrizol, BASF, Alberdingk Boley, Hauthaway, Stahl and Mitsui, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Water-based PUD manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water-based PUD Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Water-based PUD Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Two-component PUD
- One-Component PUD
- Urethane-modified
Global Water-based PUD Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Water-based PUD Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Coatings
- Adhesive & Sealants
- Leather Finishing
- Paper & Textile
- Fiber Glass Sizing
- Others
Global Water-based PUD Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Water-based PUD Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Water-based PUD revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Water-based PUD revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Water-based PUD sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Water-based PUD sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Bayer
- DSM
- Chemtura
- Lubrizol
- BASF
- Alberdingk Boley
- Hauthaway
- Stahl
- Mitsui
- UBE
- DIC
- Reichhold
- Wanhua Chemical
- Dow Chemical
- SiwoChem
- SNP
- Chase
- VCM Polyurethanes
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water-based PUD Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Water-based PUD Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water-based PUD Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water-based PUD Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water-based PUD Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water-based PUD Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water-based PUD Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water-based PUD Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water-based PUD Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water-based PUD Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water-based PUD Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water-based PUD Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water-based PUD Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based PUD Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water-based PUD Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water-based PUD Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Water-based PUD Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
