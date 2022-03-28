Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film
This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film in global, including the following market information:
- Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film companies in 2021 (%)
The global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General CPP Film Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film include Profol Group, DDN, Zhejiang Yuanda, Shanxi Yingtai, Hubei Huishi, UFLEX, Manuli Stretch, Alpha Marathon and Panverta, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- General CPP Film
- Metalized CPP Film
- Retort CPP Film
- Other
Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Fruits & Vegetables
- Bakery & Confectionery
- Ready-to-Eat
- Others
Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Profol Group
- DDN
- Zhejiang Yuanda
- Shanxi Yingtai
- Hubei Huishi
- UFLEX
- Manuli Stretch
- Alpha Marathon
- Panverta
- Polibak
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Takigawa Seisakusho
- Tri-Pack
- PT. Bhineka Tatamulya
- Vista Film Packaging
- Achilles Corporation
- Copol International
- Schur Flexibles
- Kanodia Technoplast
- Taghleef Industries
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Packaging Cast Polypropylene (CPP) Film Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
